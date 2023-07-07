Testudo Talk Podcast: An interview with Maryland guard Jahari Long

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, Emmett Siegel sits down with Maryland men’s basketball guard Jahari Long to discuss his first season with the Terps, what he’s looking forward to this upcoming season and more.

Listen to and watch the episode here. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

On this episode

A discussion with Maryland men’s basketball guard Jahari Long about his first season at Maryland, his relationship with the coaching staff and players and much more

