MM 7.7: Maryland baseball earns commitment from class of 2024 prospect Ryan Bailey

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
Syndication: Westchester County Journal News
Ryan Bailey was named the 2023 New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Player of the Year as a junior.
Frank Becerra Jr/The Journal News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Class of 2024 right-handed pitcher/outfielder Ryan Bailey announced Thursday his commitment to play for Maryland baseball.

Bailey, who was initially committed to Army, attends Iona Preparatory Upper School in New Rochelle, New York, and was named the 2023 New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Player of the Year as a junior this past spring.

He finished the season having thrown 44.2 innings, striking out 78 batters and compiling an earned run average of 1.81. Bailey also hit for a .408 average with an OPS of .929.

Bailey is the ninth class of 2024 prospect to commit to the Terps.

In other news

Per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, progress has been made in talks for there to be a multi-year men’s basketball series between Maryland and Georgetown.

Former Terp Matt Rahill signed with the Premier Lacrosse League’s Whipsnakes.

Maryland women’s golfers Angela Garvin and Patricie Mackova were named WGCA All-American Scholars.

