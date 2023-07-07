MM 7.7: Maryland baseball earns commitment from class of 2024 prospect Ryan Bailey

Class of 2024 right-handed pitcher/outfielder Ryan Bailey announced Thursday his commitment to play for Maryland baseball.

Bailey, who was initially committed to Army, attends Iona Preparatory Upper School in New Rochelle, New York, and was named the 2023 New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Player of the Year as a junior this past spring.

He finished the season having thrown 44.2 innings, striking out 78 batters and compiling an earned run average of 1.81. Bailey also hit for a .408 average with an OPS of .929.

Bailey is the ninth class of 2024 prospect to commit to the Terps.

In other news

Per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, progress has been made in talks for there to be a multi-year men’s basketball series between Maryland and Georgetown.

News—Georgetown and Maryland are in serious talks to revive their rivalry in men’s basketball with a multi-year on-campus series, targeting a start in the 2024-25 season, a source tells @CBSSports. There is hope the series can be at least four years. The schools last met in 2016. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) July 6, 2023

Former Terp Matt Rahill signed with the Premier Lacrosse League’s Whipsnakes.

Maryland women’s golfers Angela Garvin and Patricie Mackova were named WGCA All-American Scholars.