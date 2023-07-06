MM 7.6: Alyssa Thomas named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month

Former Maryland women’s basketball and current Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the month of June.

It was Thomas’ third time winning the award in her 10-year career.

Thomas, who was recently named to the league’s all-star game, averaged close a triple-double this past month, recording 14.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. She also averaged over two steals per game.

On June 25, she notched the fourth regular-season triple-double of her career, which set a new WNBA record.

The 31-year-old has led the Sun to a 12-5 record to start the season, but they’ll be without their other star — and former Terp n— Brionna Jones for the remainder of the season after she tore her Achilles tendon on June 20.

Thomas and the Sun will be back in action against the Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. Thursday.

