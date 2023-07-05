MM 7.5: Five Maryland alumni win gold at 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse players made a big impact at the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship, with five winning gold medals with Team USA — its second consecutive championship.

The five members of the United States team that went 7-0 during the championship were team captains Jesse Bernhardt and Michael Ehrhardt, Matt Dunn, Matt Rambo and Connor Kelly. Other former Terps that participated in the event included goalie Drew Morris (Israel), midfielders Thomas O’Connell and Donovan Lacey (Puerto Rico) and goalie Don Morris (Philippines).

Some former Terps performed very well during the tournament, with Bernhardt having a team-high 10 caused turnovers in his second gold medal run with Team USA. Rambo and Kelly combined for 23 points and 16 goals, with Kelly scoring four goals and adding an assist against Israel. Morris made 50 saves in the tournament and allowed only 40 goals in 335 minutes played.

The five American Terps got their gold medals when USA beat Canada, 10-7, on Saturday.

In other news

Maryland athletics wished everyone a happy Fourth of July.

Enjoy your July 4th, Terps! pic.twitter.com/BZWe3PkJ6p — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) July 4, 2023

Francis Tiafoe was seen sporting Maryland gear at Wimbledon.

Former Maryland women’s basketball player Abby Meyers was released by the Washington Mystics Tuesday.