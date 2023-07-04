MM 7.4: VCU pitcher James Gladden to transfer to Maryland baseball

Maryland baseball earned another commitment through the transfer portal Monday when VCU right-hander James Gladden announced his decision to play for the Terps.

“Once I had the opportunity to play at Maryland, it was hard to say no,” Gladden told Testudo Times.

The rising sophomore entered the transfer portal on June 20 after one season with the Rams.

Gladden, a Baltimore native, made six starts in his lone season at VCU, pitching a total of 61 1⁄ 3 innings to lead the team. His 5.43 earned run average and five wins were also team-bests. He struck out 45 batters as well, including a season-high six against NJIT.

“With the passion Coach Swope has for Maryland Baseball, and the University of Maryland in general, I truly feel like he’s going to create something special here and I wanted to be apart of it,” Gladden added.

With the Terps expected to be without a number of familiar pitchers from last season, Gladden will look to claim a spot in the starting rotation.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball will host Nicholls State on December 19, per Rocco Miller. Nicholls State head coach Tevon Saddler was Maryland’s director of player personnel for the 2022-23 season.

Maryland will host Nicholls as part of its 23-24 non-conference schedule, per multiple sources.



Date is set for Tuesday, December 19th in College Park.#B1G #SouthlandStrong — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) July 3, 2023

Four-star class of 2024 defensive back Brandon Jacob announced a commitment date and included Maryland as one of his five finalists.

I’ll be announcing my commitment July 20th @Evans High School @EHSTrojanFTBL

Any media that plans on attending please let me know in advance!! pic.twitter.com/Gfvwk7jQw5 — Brandon Jacob 4⭐️ DB (@Thereallkingbj_) July 3, 2023

Four-star defensive lineman D’antre Robinson listed Maryland as one of his top 10 schools.