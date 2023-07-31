 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 7.31: Quarterback Khristian Martin commits to Maryland football

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
/ new
Big Ten Football Media Days
Maryland football earned its 17th class of 2024 commitment when Khristian Martin pledged Sunday to play for the Terps.
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Maryland football picked up a commitment Sunday from three-star class of 2024 quarterback Khristian Martin.

Martin attends Highland Springs High School (Highland Springs, Va.), where he captured the VHSL Class 5 State Championship in 2022 after leading his team to an undefeated 15-0 record. He threw for 2,388 yards and 30 touchdowns with just one interception, and added 773 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns en route to earning co-All-Metro Player of the Year honors from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Martin is the 35th-best prospect from Virginia in his class and the No. 77 quarterback nationally. Listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Martin is the second player from Virginia to commit to Maryland this cycle, joining three-star edge rusher Anthony Reddick. Martin also fielded offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M among others.

Martin became the 17th overall commitment in Maryland’s 2024 recruiting class, now ranked No. 41 in the nation by 247Sports’ class composite ratings. He is the first quarterback in his class to pledge to play for the Terps.

In other news

Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes provided their win total picks for the upcoming Big Ten football season and gave some bold predictions on the latest episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast.

Audrey Snyder of The Athletic reported Friday that Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa turned down $1.5 million in name, image and likeness (NIL) money to transfer to an unnamed SEC program.

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Alyssa Thomas recorded her fourth triple-double of the WNBA season Sunday. Thomas is the league’s career triple-double leader.

Maryland softball announced the signings of two transfers: Bri Godfrey (Marshall) and Diamond Williams (Coastal Carolina).

Former Maryland baseball players Matt Shaw and Luke Shliger recorded their first career professional hits — with Shaw also launching his first home run — and Ryan Ramsey continued his stretch of over 25 consecutive scoreless innings.

Maryland football alum Javon Leake had a punt return touchdown for the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.

Maryland men’s lacrosse signees Thomas Gravino, Elijah Stobaugh and Sean Creter played in the New Balance Senior All-America game.

Maryland women’s lacrosse had four signees play in the New Balance Senior All-America game as well: Lexi Dupcak, Maisy Clevenger, JJ Suriano and Annabella Schafer.

Hope Lewandowski, a former Maryland soccer player, was named the new director of basketball operations of Loyola (Md.) women’s basketball.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...