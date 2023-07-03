MM 7.3: Maryland football picks up two three-star commitments

Maryland football received three commitments from class of 2024 prospects over the weekend, two of which were three-star recruits. The Terps also landed four-star running back DeJuan Williams on Sunday.

Keyshawn Flowers, a linebacker from Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.), announced Friday his plans to play for the Terps in a Twitter post. Before Williams’ announcement, Flowers was Maryland’s highest-rated class of 2024 commit, ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the 16th-best player from the state of Maryland and 56th-best linebacker in his class. Flowers stands at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, and also received offers from Alabama, Notre Dame and Miami, among others.

On Saturday, Charles Herbert Flowers (Upper Marlboro, Md.) defensive back Lloyd Irvin announced his commitment to Maryland. Irvin presents plus-size at his position, listed at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds. He chose the Terps over West Virginia and Wisconsin.

“They answered all my questions,” Irvin said of Maryland in an interview with 247Sports. “Just being home there is just that comfortable aspect. I feel like the biggest thing for me was to stay home and limit the distractions. I feel like I can build a legacy at Maryland and it can lead to the NFL.”

Williams, Flowers and Irvin all took official visits to Maryland the weekend of June 23. With them three on board, Maryland head coach Mike Locksley has secured 15 commitments in his 2024 recruiting class.

In other news

Former Terp Alyssa Thomas was named a WNBA All-Star.

Maryland football mourned the passing of Darren Drozdov, who played for the Terps before playing professional football and beginning his career as a professional wrestler. Drozdov was 54 years old.

The Maryland football family mourns the passing of alum Darren Drozdov https://t.co/FZ01FbMvkm pic.twitter.com/ARLAkujBnb — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) July 1, 2023

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Diamond Miller continued her stellar rookie season over the weekend. Miller is averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Minnesota Lynx, all of which rank top-five in the league among first-year players.

Five former Terps won gold medals representing the United States at the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship.

Iowa infielder Sam Hojnar officially announced that he will transfer to play for Maryland baseball.

Beyond excited to announce my commitment to play my 5th year of college baseball at the University of Maryland! @MattSwope19 @TerpsBaseball pic.twitter.com/GutuB2hF8W — Sam Hojnar (@shojnar) July 1, 2023

Maryland tennis promoted assistant coach Ruth Seaborne to associate head coach.