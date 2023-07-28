MM 7.28: Maryland softball head coach Mark Montgomery resigns after four seasons

Maryland softball head coach Mark Montgomery resigned Thursday from his post after four seasons with the team, citing personal reasons.

“The past two years our family has dealt with some challenges,” Montgomery said in a statement. “I have decided to step down from my position in order to have more time to focus on what’s most important to me. I look forward to returning to the game of softball when the time is right.”

Montgomery arrived at Maryland in 2020 to a program that hadn’t had a winning season in the six previous seasons. In his four years with the team, he amassed a record of 98-78.

His decision to leave the program comes after the team’s most successful season in over a decade. The Terps went 38-19 in 2023 — their most wins since 2011 — hit their most home runs in a season since 2013 (36) and made their first postseason appearance since 2012.

Maryland will now launch a national search to find a new head coach, while assistant coach Laura Heberling will serve as interim head coach during the process.

“In looking for our future head coach of the softball program, we will identify the strongest candidates and hire a dynamic leader who will continue to build our program to be nationally competitive,” athletic director Damon Evans said.

In other news

Shell Shock, a Maryland alumni team, fell to the Gutter Cats in the second round of The Basketball Tournament.

Michael Roll had the @MrAndMrsBourbon “Smooth Finish of The Game” as he knocked down this SWEEEEET game winner to send @GutterCatGang to the regional final!



GANG, GANG‼️ pic.twitter.com/gn6OQYm2vu — TBT (@thetournament) July 28, 2023

Head coach Mike Locksley, senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, sophomore running back Roman Hemby, and senior defensive back Tarheeb Still represented Maryland football at Big Ten media day.

"We can say we are here to compete for Big Ten Championships."@CoachLocks ️ pic.twitter.com/q8S7nagWOH — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) July 27, 2023

Former Maryland women’s basketball guard Abby Meyers signed with the London Lions of the British Basketball League.

Abby is a Lion! ✍️



We’re excited to announce the signing of American guard, Abby Meyers!



Read more on our website https://t.co/I57uxKODkx #WeAreLondon pic.twitter.com/3rlFtTPEVw — London Lions (@londonlionsw) July 27, 2023

Maryland track and field signed two new athletes: high jumper Jenessa Wolfe and sprinter Sam Ford.