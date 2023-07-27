MM 7.27: Taulia Tagovailoa named to preseason Big Ten honors list

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was one of 10 players named by the media Wednesday to the Big Ten’s preseason honors list. He became the first Terp selected to the list — which includes five players from each division — since Maryland joined the conference in 2014.

The other nine players included on the honors list were Blake Corum (Michigan), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State), Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois), Cooper DeJean (Iowa), Brevyn Spann-Ford (Minnesota), Tyler Nubin (Minnesota) and Braelon Allen (Wisconsin).

In three years as Maryland’s starting quarterback, Tagovailoa has set numerous records and currently holds the all-time program career marks for passing yards (7,879), passing touchdowns (51), completions (665) and total offense (8,067), among others. Last season, he threw for over 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns with eight interceptions en route to second-team All-Big Ten honors.

Tagovailoa was also one of three Maryland players to earn preseason all-conference honors from Pro Football Focus, landing on the outlet’s second team. Entering his redshirt senior season, Tagovailoa and the Terps will begin their 2023 campaign on Sept. 2 when they host Towson.

Eleven Maryland women’s lacrosse players were named to the IWLCA Honor Roll, given to student-athletes who achieved a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.50.

Maryland golfer Patricie Mackova will compete for Team Europe at the Patsy Hankins Cup. The competition is an amateur competition similar in format to the Ryder Cup, with a European team competing against a squad representing the Asia/Pacific region.

Former Maryland women’s basketball stars Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers competed against each other Wednesday night on dueling WNBA teams.