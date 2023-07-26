 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 7.26: Two Maryland women’s basketball non-conference matchups, four men’s basketball agreements revealed

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Testudo Times Staff
Syndication: USA TODAY
Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese’s team will play Niagara and Towson in non-conference matchups this season.
Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland women’s basketball will take on Niagara and Towson as part of its non-conference schedule this upcoming season, Testudo Times learned via records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Additionally, the contracts for select Maryland men’s basketball games were provided.

The Terps women will host Niagara and Towson on Nov. 29 and Dec. 12th, respectively. Maryland will pay each school $20,000 to travel to College Park.

On the men’s side, records showed the payouts of which Maryland sent four of opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Terps’ full non-conference schedule was previously released.

Coppin State and Rider will each receive $85,000 for their visits to College Park while Nicholls State and Mount St. Mary’s will earn $90,000 apiece.

In other news

Former Terp Darryl Morsell led Maryland men’s basketball alumni team, Shell Shock, to a first round win over Florida’s alumni team, Gataverse, in The Basketball Tournament.

Every Terp drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft signed with their respective club.

