MM 7.26: Two Maryland women’s basketball non-conference matchups, four men’s basketball agreements revealed

Maryland women’s basketball will take on Niagara and Towson as part of its non-conference schedule this upcoming season, Testudo Times learned via records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Additionally, the contracts for select Maryland men’s basketball games were provided.
Both Niagara and Towson will receive $20,000 from Maryland for their participation, per each contract.
the following amounts:
Mount St. Mary's: $90,000
Rider: $85,000
Nicholls State: $90,000
Coppin State: $85,000
The Terps women will host Niagara and Towson on Nov. 29 and Dec. 12th, respectively. Maryland will pay each school $20,000 to travel to College Park.
On the men’s side, records showed the payouts of which Maryland sent four of opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Terps’ full non-conference schedule was previously released.
Coppin State and Rider will each receive $85,000 for their visits to College Park while Nicholls State and Mount St. Mary’s will earn $90,000 apiece.
Former Terp Darryl Morsell led Maryland men’s basketball alumni team, Shell Shock, to a first round win over Florida’s alumni team, Gataverse, in The Basketball Tournament.
Every Terp drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft signed with their respective club.
(14) Matt Shaw: $4,848,500
(180) Luke Shliger: $272,500
(185) Jason Savacool: $302,300
(276) Nick Lorusso: $50,000
(443) Nigel Belgrave: $150,000
(566) Nick Dean: $75,000
(570) Tommy Kane: $75,000
