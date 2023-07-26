MM 7.26: Two Maryland women’s basketball non-conference matchups, four men’s basketball agreements revealed

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland women’s basketball will take on Niagara and Towson as part of its non-conference schedule this upcoming season, Testudo Times learned via records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Additionally, the contracts for select Maryland men’s basketball games were provided.

Additionally, per the same FOIA request, Maryland men's basketball paid the following opponents in its non-conference schedule

Mount St. Mary's: $90,000

Rider: $85,000

Nicholls State: $90,000

The Terps women will host Niagara and Towson on Nov. 29 and Dec. 12th, respectively. Maryland will pay each school $20,000 to travel to College Park.

On the men’s side, records showed the payouts of which Maryland sent four of opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Terps’ full non-conference schedule was previously released.

Coppin State and Rider will each receive $85,000 for their visits to College Park while Nicholls State and Mount St. Mary’s will earn $90,000 apiece.

In other news

Former Terp Darryl Morsell led Maryland men’s basketball alumni team, Shell Shock, to a first round win over Florida’s alumni team, Gataverse, in The Basketball Tournament.

Every Terp drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft signed with their respective club.