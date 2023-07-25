MM 7.25: Maryland baseball lands 11th transfer of offseason

Maryland baseball picked up its 11th transfer of the offseason Sunday when Lafayette graduate pitcher Alex Walsh announced his commitment to the Terps. As well, he became the seventh pitcher to announce his intent to transfer to Maryland.

Extremely excited to announce that I’ll be coming home to the DMV to pursue my Masters and continue my baseball career at the University of Maryland. Thankful for all the teammates and coaches at Lafayette as well as my family who made this possible @TerpsBaseball pic.twitter.com/q6JfzbccUI — Alex Walsh (@Alex_Walsh19) July 23, 2023

In his senior season at Lafayette, Walsh earned a spot on the All-Patriot League first team as he posted a 3.71 ERA, along 55 strikeouts and a .200 average against in 63 innings.

Walsh is native of Ashburn, Virginia, and is one of several incoming Maryland transfers from the Washington, D.C. area.

Walsh’s addition presumably helps relieve Maryland’s loss of numerous arms in the offseason. Most notably, Kyle McCoy underwent Tommy John surgery in early July, David Falco Jr. announced his transfer to Wake Forest and the quartet of Jason Savacool, Nick Dean, Nigel Belgrave and Tommy Kane were selected in the 2023 MLB Draft.

In other news

Shell Shock, Maryland’s alumni team competing at The Basketball Tournament, plays its first-round game Monday at 4 p.m. against Gataverse, a team comprised mainly of Florida alumni.

Five Maryland track and field athletes were named Academic All-Americans by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

- ‼️



Congratulations to our 5 USTFCCCA Academic All-Americans, and to both the men's and women's teams for being honored as All-American teams! #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/fjChSuDljg — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) July 24, 2023

Recent Maryland tennis player Hannah McColgan was hired by UMass as an assistant coach.