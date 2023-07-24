MM 7.24: Maryland volleyball announces non-conference schedule

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland volleyball announced its non-conference schedule Friday. The non-conference slate will feature 12 games spread across four different tournaments, one of which will be hosted at the Xfinity Center Pavilion.

Mark your calendars, the non-conference slate is LIVE!!



See you soon Terps Nation ️ pic.twitter.com/PVmUFLdtRU — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) July 21, 2023

The Terps’ first matchups are set for Aug. 25 and 26, as they’ll take part in a tournament at the University of Miami. The field consists of Miami, Florida International and Lamar.

Over Labor Day weekend, head coach Adam Hughes’ squad will travel to Navy for another tournament in which it’ll take on the Midshipmen, Old Dominion and Utah Valley.

Maryland will then host two games against Coastal Carolina (Sep. 8) and Princeton (Sep. 9). The next day, it will take on Howard in Washington, D.C.

To wrap off its non-conference slate, Maryland will take part in a tournament at Florida Golf Coast, where it’ll compete against FGCU, Le Moyne and Florida Atlantic.

The Terps have faired well in non-conference play of recent, finishing 9-3 last year and 12-0 in 2021.

In other news

Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes talked to Maryland football class of 2024 commit Terez Davis on the latest episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast.

Maryland baseball earned a verbal commitment from Lafayette pitcher Alex Walsh.

Extremely excited to announce that I’ll be coming home to the DMV to pursue my Masters and continue my baseball career at the University of Maryland. Thankful for all the teammates and coaches at Lafayette as well as my family who made this possible @TerpsBaseball pic.twitter.com/q6JfzbccUI — Alex Walsh (@Alex_Walsh19) July 23, 2023

The Washington Mystics signed Abby Meyers to a hardship contract for the second time this season.

Welcome back, Abby ‼️



She has been signed to a hardship contract. pic.twitter.com/cfD6PUHjKI — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) July 21, 2023

East Carolina introduced former Terp Brittany Dipper as its new women’s lacrosse head coach.

.@eculax has named former @MarylandWLax star goalie Brittany Dipper as its head women's lacrosse coach.



Dipper has coached collegiately for a decade including last season with @UVAWomensLax. https://t.co/cN6Ntri0lR — USA Lacrosse Magazine (@USALacrosseMag) July 21, 2023

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse star Logan Wisnauskas won the Premier Lacrosse League’s accuracy challenge.