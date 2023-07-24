 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 7.24: Maryland volleyball announces non-conference schedule

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Testudo Times Staff
Penn State v Maryland
Adam Hughes is entering his sixth season as the Terps’ head coach.
By Max Schaeffer

Maryland volleyball announced its non-conference schedule Friday. The non-conference slate will feature 12 games spread across four different tournaments, one of which will be hosted at the Xfinity Center Pavilion.

The Terps’ first matchups are set for Aug. 25 and 26, as they’ll take part in a tournament at the University of Miami. The field consists of Miami, Florida International and Lamar.

Over Labor Day weekend, head coach Adam Hughes’ squad will travel to Navy for another tournament in which it’ll take on the Midshipmen, Old Dominion and Utah Valley.

Maryland will then host two games against Coastal Carolina (Sep. 8) and Princeton (Sep. 9). The next day, it will take on Howard in Washington, D.C.

To wrap off its non-conference slate, Maryland will take part in a tournament at Florida Golf Coast, where it’ll compete against FGCU, Le Moyne and Florida Atlantic.

The Terps have faired well in non-conference play of recent, finishing 9-3 last year and 12-0 in 2021.

In other news

Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes talked to Maryland football class of 2024 commit Terez Davis on the latest episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast.

Maryland baseball earned a verbal commitment from Lafayette pitcher Alex Walsh.

The Washington Mystics signed Abby Meyers to a hardship contract for the second time this season.

East Carolina introduced former Terp Brittany Dipper as its new women’s lacrosse head coach.

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse star Logan Wisnauskas won the Premier Lacrosse League’s accuracy challenge.

