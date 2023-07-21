Testudo Talk Podcast: Summer recruiting roundup (feat. Terez Davis)

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes recap where Maryland’s men’s basketball and football recruiting classes stand before sitting down with class of 2024 football commit Terez Davis (19:40) to talk DMV recruiting, Mike Locksley’s recruiting pitch and more.

Listen to and watch the episode here. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

On this episode

Where does Kevin Willard and Maryland men’s basketball stand with some of its top targets?

What to make of Maryland football’s 2024 recruiting class

A discussion with Terez Davis about his recruitment and why he chose Maryland

