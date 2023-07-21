 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 7.21: Two Maryland women’s soccer alumnae begin competition at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Testudo Times Staff
Nigeria Open Training Session- FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Yewande Balogun, a former Maryland women’s soccer player, is a goalkeeper for Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
By Drew Owens

Maryland women’s soccer alumnae Keri Sarver and Yewande Balogun are both participants in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, with Sarver serving as an assistant coach for New Zealand and Balogun playing as a goalkeeper for Nigeria.

Thursday morning, New Zealand beat Norway, 1-0 — its first-ever Women’s World Cup victory — and is set to continue its World Cup campaign against the Philippines on July 25 at 1:30 a.m. ET. Nigeria also began group stage play Thursday against Canada, managing a scoreless draw against the heavily-favored Canadiens. Nigeria will next play on July 27 at 6:00 a.m. ET. against current group leaders, Australia.

Sarver had a notable career at Maryland, as she was a two-time All-ACC selection. In 1998, she was named an All-American. She also led the Terps to four NCAA Tournament appearances and currently holds the program career records for goals (61), assists (33) and points (155).

Balogun, who helped the Terps to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, also holds plenty of program records. The goalie holds the program-best mark for goals against average in a career at 0.93. Additionally, she ranks third all-time for goalkeepers at Maryland in games played (67), minutes played (6,063) and games started (64).

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball released its non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season.

Four-star safety Brandon Jacob committed to Maryland football.

Former Maryland athletic director Lew Perkins passed away Tuesday at the age of 78. Perkins served as the Terps’ AD from 1987-90 and was responsible for the hiring of famed men’s basketball coach Gary Williams.

Seven former Maryland women’s lacrosse players will compete on the Athletes Unlimited lacrosse circuit this season.

