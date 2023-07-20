Maryland men’s basketball announces non-conference schedule for 2023-24 season

Maryland men’s basketball officially released its non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season Thursday.

Before Thursday’s announcement, the Terps’ only confirmed non-conference matchups were their participation in the Asheville Championship (Nov. 10-12) and a Nov. 17 contest at Villanova in the Gavitt Tip-Off Games, however 10 of the 11 games announced had been previously reported.

Maryland will begin its 2023-24 season with a Nov. 7 home game against Mount St. Mary’s before its trip to Asheville, North Carolina, where it will face two of Clemson, UAB and Davidson. Matchups for the Asheville Championship will be announced in the “near future,” according to the schedule release.

After taking on Villanova five days later, Maryland will wrap up its November slate with a trio of home games against UMBC (Nov. 21), South Alabama (Nov. 25) and Rider (Nov. 28).

The Terps will kick off December with two Big Ten matchups before playing host to Alcorn State (Dec. 12) and Nicholls State (Dec. 19). Nicholls State hired Tevon Saddler as its head coach this offseason, who served as Maryland’s director of player personnel during the 2022-23 season.

Before ending its non-conference slate with a home game against Coppin State on Dec. 28, Maryland will travel to the West Coast for a Dec. 22 matchup against UCLA to complete a home-and-home series with the Bruins.

Times and broadcast information for both non-conference and Big Ten games will be released at a later date.