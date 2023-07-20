Four-star safety Brandon Jacob commits to Maryland football

Four-star safety Brandon Jacob, a product of Evans High School in Orlando, Florida, announced Thursday night his commitment to Maryland football, making him the Terps’ top-ranked recruit in the class of 2024.

Jacob, the 16th player currently committed to Maryland in his class and first safety, chose the Terps over UCF, ​​Texas A&M, Miami and others. He took an official visit to College Park on June 16. Maryland was the first school to extend Jacob an offer, doing so back in 2021.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Jacob is the 13th-best safety and the No. 164 overall prospect in the country. His composite rating of .9324 is the highest from a Maryland commit since 2022, when linebacker Jaishawn Barham and wide receiver Shaleak Knotts signed with the Terps.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, Jacob recently shifted to single-high safety and made the most of that move in a breakout junior season. In 10 games, he hauled in five interceptions and forced two fumbles. He also took snaps at wide receiver.

Jacob was recently invited play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which features 90 of the top recruits in the nation.