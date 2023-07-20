MM 7.20: Three Maryland football players receive preseason All-Big Ten honors from PFF

Three Maryland football players were named to Pro Football Focus’ preseason All-Big Ten teams.

Redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and redshirt junior offensive lineman Delmar Glaze were named to the second team, while senior defensive back Beau Brade was selected to the third team.

Last year, Tagovailoa threw for over 3,000 yards and led the program to its second straight bowl victory. He was consequentially named to the All-Big Ten second team. He ranks first in program history in a variety of career statistical categories, including passing yards, completions, completion percentage and passing touchdowns.

Glaze started every game on Maryland’s offensive line last season, predominantly playing at right tackle. Although it was his first season as a full-time starter, he posted a PFF grade of 85.7, which was seventh-highest among all tackles in the FBS.

Brade started all 13 games for the Terps at safety last year and led the team in tackles with 85. He also grabbed two interceptions and forced five pass breakups.

In other news

Maryland women’s lacrosse announced the signing of Colorado transfer defender Sophie Halus. The rising junior started all 19 games for the Buffaloes last year.

Bolstering our defense with another addition



Welcome to Maryland, Sophie Halus! pic.twitter.com/sUtRREx2yb — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) July 19, 2023

Two former Terps are set to represent their respective countries at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

A pair of Terps Women's Soccer Alums are set to begin their World Cup journeys



Good luck to Keri Sarver and Yewande Balogun in the FIFA Women's World Cup!! pic.twitter.com/37TVbWFHQo — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) July 19, 2023

Nick Lorusso, one of seven Maryland baseball players selected in the 2023 MLB Draft, officially signed with the New York Mets.