Four-star running back DeJuan Williams commits to Maryland football

Maryland football picked up a commitment Sunday from four-star St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) running back DeJuan Williams.

Williams, the first four-star prospect in the class of 2024 to commit to Maryland, is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the 27th-best running back in his class and ninth-best overall prospect from the state.

He took an official visit to College Park the weekend of June 23. Williams also took an official visit to Boston College and made unofficial trips to Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State, among others.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, Williams has made an impact for St. Frances Academy — which went 9-1 in 2022 and finished the season ranked by most as a top-10 team in the nation — despite splitting carries with Durell Robinson, who will be a freshman at Charlotte this fall. Maryland will play the 2023 season with three St. Frances Academy alumni on its roster: sophomore linebacker Jaishawn Barham, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Andre Roye Jr. and freshman wide receiver Ryan Manning.

Williams’ explosiveness and speed has been showcased in his track career, where he broke his school’s 55-meter dash record in January with a time of 6.52 seconds. He also set a personal best in the 100-meter dash in March with a mark of 11.28 seconds.

Williams was one of three in-state recruits to pledge over the weekend to play for the Terps. Three-star prospects Keyshawn Flowers, a linebacker, and Lloyd Irvin, a defensive back, announced their decisions on Friday and Saturday, respectively.