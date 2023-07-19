MM 7.19: Maryland men’s basketball reportedly adds South Alabama to non-conference slate

Maryland men’s basketball will host South Alabama in a non-conference game on Nov. 25, it was reported by college basketball analyst Rocco Miller.

The Terps’ game against the Jaguars is their 10th non-conference matchup either reported or officially announced ahead of the 2023-24 season. Last season, Maryland played 11 regular-season non-conference games and won nine.

Maryland will open its season against Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 7, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. It will also head to Asheville, North Carolina to compete in the Asheville Championship alongside Clemson, UAB and Davidson on Nov. 10-12 before traveling to Villanova on Nov. 17 as part of the Gavitt Games, an annual competition between the Big Ten and Big East conferences. Also, according to public records obtained by The D1 Docket, Maryland will host UMBC on Nov. 21.

Miller has also reported a trio of other non-conference matchups for Maryland, including home games against Nicholls State on Dec. 19, Coppin State on Dec. 28 and Rider on a to-be-announced date.

Additionally, the Terps will make the cross-country trip to UCLA on Dec. 22 for the second leg of a home-and-home series that began last season. UCLA, which beat the Terps in 2022, is one of three teams not currently in the Big Ten that Maryland is set to play in back-to-back seasons; Maryland also played UMBC and Coppin State last season and was victorious against both.

Former Terp Matt Shaw, who was taken with the No. 13 overall pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 2023 MLB Draft, was introduced at Wrigley Field.