MM 7.18: Allen, Akinduro to represent Maryland track and field internationally

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Testudo Times Staff
2023 USATF Outdoor Championships Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

By Ryan Martin

Maryland track and field’s Rhys Allen and Tolu Akinduro were invited by their respective countries to compete in upcoming U20 continental championships.

Allen, a rising sophomore, is set to throw discus for Great Britain in the U20 European Championships in Jerusalem, Israel. As a freshman, Allen finished placed top-10 in every outdoor event, including a personal-best 51.86-meter throw to win the Kehoe Twilight Meet.

Akinduro, also coming off a promising freshman outdoor season, will travel to Mayagüez, Puerto Rico to compete in the triple jump for Canada in the U20 Pan American Championships. She joined impressive Maryland company this past May, as her 12.56-meter jump in the Big Ten Outdoor Championships was good enough for sixth all-time in school history.

“As a program, we always encourage our athletes to make international teams and have the experience to represent their country,” Maryland track and field head coach Andrew Valmon said in a release. “I am proud of Rhys and Tolu for earning these opportunities and for working hard this summer.”

In other news

Boogie Fland, a consensus five-star recruit in the class of 2024, included Maryland men’s basketball in his final eight schools. According to the 247Sports Composite, the White Plains, New York product is the eighth-ranked player in his class and the No. 2 combo guard.

Maryland men’s soccer alum Josh Bolma made his Major League Soccer debut over the weekend with the New England Revolution. Bolma, a two-time All-Big Ten honoree and the 2022 conference freshman of the year, was previously taken No. 4 overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. He substituted in at the 64th minute during New England’s 4-0 win over D.C. United.

Maryland women’s lacrosse made the transfer of Rutgers defender and reigning Big Ten Defender of the Year Meghan Ball official.

