MM 7.17: Ryan Howerton commits to Maryland football

Offensive lineman Ryan Howerton committed to Maryland football Saturday, becoming the Terps’ 14th verbal commit in the class of 2024; he also became the fifth offensive tackle that the Terps have picked up in the class.

Per the 247Sports Composite, Howerton is a three-star recruit. As well, he is ranked as the 18th best prospect in the state of Maryland and a top-50 offensive tackle in the nation.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, he attends St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel, Maryland. While Maryland offered him in December of 2022, he also fielded offers from Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Howard and Virginia Tech among others.

In other news

Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes interviewed incoming Maryland women’s basketball freshman Riley Nelson on a new episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast.

Maryland baseball earned a commitment from Alabama State transfer pitcher Omar Meléndez.

Thanks to the staff, players and everyone at Alabama State University for these two years. With that being said I’m excited to announce that I will be transferring to the University of Maryland to continue my academic and athletic career. #DirtyTerps ❤️ @TerpsBaseball pic.twitter.com/bM1amWb5Su — Omar A. Meléndez (@OmarAMelndez2) July 15, 2023

Maryland baseball pitcher David Falco Jr. is transferring to Wake Forest, per Taylor Lyons of The Diamondback.