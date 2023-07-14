MM 7.14: Maryland volleyball assistant coach named to Team USA U15-17 staff

USA Volleyball announced that Maryland volleyball assistant coach Becca Acevedo will be an assistant coach for the U15-17 National Team Development Program.

The event began on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and will continue until Monday.

Acevedo is entering her third season as an assistant coach with the Terps and has coached within the USA Volleyball High Performance Pipeline since 2016. She previously worked with the NTDP in 2021 in Anaheim, California.

USA Volleyball launched the NTDP in 2021 with a mission to identify, recruit and accelerate the development of junior volleyball in the United States in order to achieve success at the international level.

In other news

Former Maryland baseball player Zach Martin announced Thursday that he will be transferring to Maine.

New beginnings… Grateful for this opportunity and looking forward to bringing more championships to Orono. #blackbearnation pic.twitter.com/H25wEdUu77 — Zach Martin (@ZachMar5) July 13, 2023

Maryland baseball’s Jason Savacool’s signing bonus with the St Louis Cardinals will be over $300,000, according to a report by Milb Central.

Jason Savacool has a deal with the Cardinals for $302,300. The right-handed pitcher was picked in the sixth round. pic.twitter.com/2Fc7yEU8AZ — Milb Central (@milb_central) July 14, 2023

Maryland baseball’s Nick Lorusso signed a $50,000 deal with the New York Mets, according to Carlos Collazo.