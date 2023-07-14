 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 7.14: Maryland volleyball assistant coach named to Team USA U15-17 staff

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Colin McNamara
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics

USA Volleyball announced that Maryland volleyball assistant coach Becca Acevedo will be an assistant coach for the U15-17 National Team Development Program.

The event began on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and will continue until Monday.

Acevedo is entering her third season as an assistant coach with the Terps and has coached within the USA Volleyball High Performance Pipeline since 2016. She previously worked with the NTDP in 2021 in Anaheim, California.

USA Volleyball launched the NTDP in 2021 with a mission to identify, recruit and accelerate the development of junior volleyball in the United States in order to achieve success at the international level.

In other news

Former Maryland baseball player Zach Martin announced Thursday that he will be transferring to Maine.

Maryland baseball’s Jason Savacool’s signing bonus with the St Louis Cardinals will be over $300,000, according to a report by Milb Central.

Maryland baseball’s Nick Lorusso signed a $50,000 deal with the New York Mets, according to Carlos Collazo.

