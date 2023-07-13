MM 7.13: Maryland wrestling’s conference opponents revealed

The Big Ten Conference revealed Maryland wrestling’s conference opponents for the upcoming season on Tuesday.

At home, Maryland will take on Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern and Penn State. On the road, it’ll match up against Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State and Rutgers.

The Terps are coming off their most successful season in a decade, winning 10 duals. Additionally, they picked up their first conference victory since 2016.

Head coach Alex Clemsen returns four of his top performers from last year, with NCAA qualifiers Braxton Brown, Ethen Miller, Kal Miller and Jaxon Smith all set to compete with the Terps for the 2023-24 campaign.

Game times and television information will be announced at a later date.

In other news

Taulia Tagovailoa, Tarheeb Still and Roman Hemby will represent Maryland football at Big Ten Media Day.

Heading to Big Ten Media Day!



Lia, Heeb, Roman #TBIA pic.twitter.com/afRv5PnOlq — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) July 12, 2023

Maryland baseball promoted Tommy Gardiner to assistant coach.

⚾



A Terp through and through...we are so happy to have Tommy on staff here in College Park!!



https://t.co/xvvyuU22Te | #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/irjSIzHujc — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) July 12, 2023

Former Terp Matt Rambo signed an extension with the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club.

Former Maryland women’s lacrosse player Erica Evans signed a professional contract with Athletes Unlimited.

Erica is a PRO ✍️@amERICAnEVANS has signed on to play @AUProSports this season! pic.twitter.com/6D8ecrtgj6 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) July 12, 2023

Maryland volleyball’s Lexy Finnerty and Maddie Naumann were named Big Ten Distinguished Scholars.