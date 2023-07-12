MM 7.12: Three Maryland pitchers taken on final day of MLB draft

Maryland baseball saw an additional three players taken Tuesday during the final portion of the 2023 MLB Draft: right-handed pitcher Nigel Belgrave (No. 443 overall, Miami Marlins), right-handed pitcher Nick Dean (No. 556 overall, Chicago Cubs) and left-handed pitcher Tommy Kane (No. 570 overall, San Francisco Giants).

The trio became the fifth, sixth and seventh Terps, respectively, to be selected in this year’s draft, the program’s most since 2015. Shortstop Matt Shaw was taken in the first round while catcher Luke Shliger (No. 180 overall, San Francisco Giants), pitcher Jason Savacool (No. 185 overall, St. Louis Cardinals) and third baseman Nick Lorusso (No. 276 overall, New York Mets) were selected on the second day of the draft.

Belgrave pitched 33 2⁄ 3 innings out of the bullpen this past season, managing a 4-0 record. He did, however, allow 37 hits and 24 runs while tallying an earned run average over six. He made 45 appearances across his first two seasons with the Terps.

Dean will join Shaw in the Cubs organization as a 19th-round selection. A four-year starter, Dean compiled an impressive 4.44 ERA during his tenure in College Park. Despite that, the Pennsylvania native is coming off his toughest season, allowing 53 runs in 15 games.

Dean finishes his Maryland career with 219 strikeouts and a 13-6 record across 231 innings of work.

Kane, taken just 14 picks after Dean, managed a 7.31 ERA over 17 outings in his lone season with the Terps as a junior. The southpaw tossed 29 strikeouts in 28 1⁄ 3 innings. He spent his first two seasons at Rowan University,

All draftees have until Aug. 1 to decide whether they will sign with their respective clubs.

In other news

Maryland wrestling revealed its conference opponents for the upcoming season.

Three-star class of 2025 midfielder Tess Barrett announced her commitment to Maryland women’s soccer.

I am so excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to play division 1 soccer in the Big 10 at the University of Maryland! HUGE thanks to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have helped me get to this point (pt 1) pic.twitter.com/IiK12qIbHX — Tess Barrett (@TessBarrett105) July 11, 2023

Former Terp Shatori Walker-Kimbrough recorded her 1,000th career WNBA point.

Maryland tennis was named an ITA Division 1 Women’s All-Academic team.

To be a Terp is to be a scholar #TerpTennis pic.twitter.com/VbuzSkvVjd — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) July 11, 2023

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Kori Edmondson, Maggie Weisman and Julia Suriano were named to Team USA’s U20 Training Team.