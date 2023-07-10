 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 7.10: Three-star linebacker Justin Okoronkwo decommits from Maryland football, flips to Alabama

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Colin McNamara
/ new
NCAA Football: Duke’s Mayo Bowl-Maryland at North Carolina State Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Three-star linebacker Justin Okoronkwo announced his decommitment from Maryland football in a tweet Saturday, and just a day later announced his plans to play at Alabama.

Okoronkwo announced his verbal commitment to Maryland back in November and was its first commitment in the 2024 class. The Munich, Germany product toured multiple colleges this summer and impressed many elite programs during his workouts, however, ultimately leading to his decision to reopen his recruitment.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Okoronkwo is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the 33rd-best linebacker in his class and was the Terps’ fifth-highest-rated prospect in their 2024 recruiting class.

In other news

Matt Shaw was selected No. 13 overall by the Chicago Cubs in the 2023 MLB Draft Sunday. Jon Iacovacci had the story.

Former Maryland football head coach Ralph Friedgen and women’s lacrosse associate head coach Jen Adams were inducted into the Washington, D.C. Sports Hall of Fame in a ceremony Sunday at Nationals Park.

Incoming Maryland baseball freshman Joey McMannis was named a national third-team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Former Maryland lacrosse player Anthony DeMaio tallied his first professional goal in the Premier Lacrosse League.

Former Maryland women’s basketball player Tianna Hawkins tied her WNBA career-high Sunday with 24 points.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...