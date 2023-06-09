Testudo Talk Podcast: The Big Ten football divisions are no more … soon

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, co-hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes break down the Big Ten’s announcement that it will be moving away from divisions in football and what it means for Maryland. They discuss winners and losers, expanded College Football Playoff access and more.

Listen to and watch the latest episode here:

On this episode

A look at the Big Ten’s decision to abolish divisions in football

Who wins and who loses from the move?

What does it mean for Maryland? How about the rest of the league?

