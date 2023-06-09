 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 6.9: Maryland track and field’s Jeff Kline finishes season at NCAA Outdoor Championships

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By AndrewChodes
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Maryland track and field junior Jeff Kline finished off his season at the NCAA Outdoor Championships Wednesday. Kline was the only Terp to participate in the championships, starring in the men’s shot put finals.

Kline’s final throw measured 18.77 meters, good enough for an eighth place finish in his flight, and 19th overall out of 24 competitors.

He qualified for the finals after placing in the top 12 at the NCAA East First Round two weeks ago.

In other news

The Big Ten Conference announced its new football scheduling format, which will begin in the 2024 season without divisions. Emmett Siegel had the story.

As a part of the same announcement, Maryland football had its conference opponents for 2024 and 2025 revealed.

Maryland’s student-athletes managed an overall cumulative GPA of 3.217 in the spring semester.

Maryland gymnast Sophia Leblanc earned the 2023 Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship.

