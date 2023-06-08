MM 6.8: Shyanne Sellers selected to Team USA 3x3 U21 Nations League roster

Maryland women’s basketball junior guard Shyanne Sellers will compete with USA Basketball in the 2023 FIBA 3x3 U21 Nations League.

The victorious team from each of the 13 qualifying events hosted worldwide this summer will be placed in the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League Final, set to be held in mid-September in in Mongolia. Team USA will compete in the Asia-Pacific Conference in Handan, China from June 23-29.

The half-court, three-on-three competition will be composed of six three-game tournaments in the span of a week, with four players from each team available each day. Games are played to 21 points, although if neither team reaches that threshold by the time the 10-minute game clock expires, the leading team wins.

Sellers’ Team USA teammates include five other Division I players: Mara Braun (Minnesota), Christina Dalce (Villanova), Jillian Hollingstead (Tennessee), Morgan Maly (Creighton) and Lucy Olsen (Villanova). They will train in Miami Lakes, Florida on June 17-19 before traveling to China.

In her most recent season with Maryland, Sellers was named to the All-Big Ten first team by the media and second team by the league’s coaches after averaging 13.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. She was also named to the all-conference defensive team.

In other news

A handful of Maryland baseball players entered the transfer portal. The full list of in-the-portal Terps includes outfielders Bobby Zmarzlak and Zach Martin, infielder Caleb Estes and pitchers Travis Garnett, Wagner Morrissette, Eli Stowe, Jake Walman and Michael Walsh.

After much consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you to the University of Maryland for all they did for me.



Caleb Estes, University of Maryland Transfer

6’3 200lbs

Infielder

2026 grad



Calebestes2022@gmail.com — Caleb Estes (@cestes07) June 7, 2023

Recently entered the transfer portal. Full highlight video link in bio.



Zach Martin, University of Maryland transfer

6’0, 185 OF

2025 Grad

2 years of eligibility remaining



Contact : Zachmartin2003@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/dAm80Epr7M — Zach Martin (@ZachMar5) June 5, 2023

Maryland’s Jeff Kline finished in 19th place at the NCAA Championships in the shot put with a mark of 18.77 meters.

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Kori Edmondson and Maggie Weisman were invited to try out for the United States U20 National Team.

Both Kori Edmondson and Maggie Weisman have been invited to @USAWLax U20 National Team tryouts! pic.twitter.com/O0GwptLllO — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) June 7, 2023

Maryland women’s soccer announced that Caroline Koutsos, Catherine DeRosa and Liz Beardsley will be its team captains in the fall.