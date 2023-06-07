MM 6.7: Noelle Cobb joins Maryland women’s basketball’s staff

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese announced the addition of Noelle Cobb to the team’s staff as an assistant coach and the director of recruiting Tuesday.

“It is truly an honor and privilege to be able to be a part of the Maryland family and winning tradition,” Cobb said in a release. “I’ve always watched Coach Frese and how she represents herself, her teams, and the Maryland program and that’s what I wanted to be a part of — a true family. I’m so grateful and excited to continue to develop and give everything I have to this program.”

Cobb spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for Kennesaw State, during which she helped the Owls improve their win total in each season. Prior to her time with the Owls, she served on Miami’s staff.

She also spent time as a player at the University of La Verne, where she averaged 12 points and five rebounds per game.

“Noelle is a terrific hire for us,” Frese said. “She is a rising star in the profession. She is experienced, humble, hard working and will be someone our players will love to be around. We are thrilled to welcome her to our Maryland family.”

Cobb became the fifth assistant on Frese’s staff, the maximum number allowed per NCAA rules.

In other news

Ryan Alonardo recapped Maryland women’s lacrosse’s season.

Jon Iacovacci discussed what went wrong for Maryland baseball in the Winston-Salem Regional.

Former Terp Alyssa Thomas was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Former Terp Alyssa Thomas was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Former Maryland men’s basketball forward Pavlo Dziuba will transfer to High Point, it was reported Tuesday.

Former Maryland men's basketball forward Pavlo Dziuba will transfer to High Point, it was reported Tuesday.



Liam McChesney (Illinois State)

Cade Potter (Utah State)

Duke Miles (Troy)

Trae Benham (Lipscomb)

Kezza Giffa… pic.twitter.com/EWg2fDH26I — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) June 6, 2023

Maryland tennis coaches Katie Dougherty and Ruth Seaborne were named ITA regional coaches of the year.

Maryland tennis coaches Katie Dougherty and Ruth Seaborne were named ITA regional coaches of the year.



https://t.co/6Y5LQ8g8l1 pic.twitter.com/ZAGc1lrQly — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) June 6, 2023

23 former Terps played in the opening week of the Premier Lacrosse League.