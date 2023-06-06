MM 6.6: Ralph Friedgen included on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Former Maryland football head coach Ralph Friedgen was included on the ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, it was announced Monday.

This marked the second straight year in which he was nominated.

Friedgen had an impressive resume with the Terps, winning five bowl games in seven appearances from 2001-2010. He is has the third most wins in program history with 75 and led the Terps to the ACC title in 2001. He was also named the national coach of the year in that season.

27 of Friedgen’s players were drafted into the NFL, including Vernon Davis, Shawne Merriman, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Torrey Smith.

Current Maryland head coach Mike Locksley was a member of Friedgen’s staff in 2001 as a running backs coach and recruiting coordinator.

In other news

New Mexico State center Mady Traoré officially signed with Maryland men’s basketball. Traoré originally committed to the Terps in May.

Maryland softball earned a commitment from Utah State transfer Mazie Macfarlane.





We are so excited to announce the addition of Mazie Macfarlane to our family!



— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) June 5, 2023

Maryland women’s soccer assistant coach Alex Ng was promoted to recruiting coordinator.

Promotion Alert



A big congratulations to @_Alex_Ng as he enters his new role as Recruiting Coordinator on staff!



— Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) June 5, 2023

Maryland baseball had a record-setting year despite falling in the Winston-Salem Regional.