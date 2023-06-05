MM 6.5: Offensive lineman Kevin Kalonji to transfer to Maryland football

Maryland football added another piece to its offensive line Sunday, as Coffeyville Community College offensive tackle Kevin Kalonji committed to play for the Terps this upcoming fall.
Kalonji arrived in the U.S. from Kinshasa, Congo in 2018, and attended both Archbishop Carroll High School (Washington, D.C.) and The Avalon School (Silver Spring, Maryland), where he played mostly defensive line. He went the junior college route after high school, and landed at Coffeyville Community College, where he played offensive tackle for the past two seasons.
Kalonji is rated as a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 11 offensive tackle in the 2023 junior college class by the 247Sports Composite. At 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, Kalonji has the physical traits of a Big Ten offensive lineman. He played mostly right tackle for the Red Ravens, but occasionally was kicked inside to guard.
Keeping senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa protected in the pocket is a priority for head coach Mike Locksley, who lost four starters from last season’s offensive line that allowed the most sacks in the Big Ten — 43 sacks accounting for 291 yards lost.
In other news
Maryland baseball was eliminated from the Winston-Salem Regional Sunday afternoon. The Terps defeated Northeastern in their first game, but dropped back-to-back games against Wake Forest and George Mason, respectively, to end their season. Jon Iacovacci and Ben Wolf had the coverage.
Terps open NCAA Regional play with a victory as Nick Lorusso and Jason Savacool shine on day 1 in North Carolina#RoadToOmaha | #DirtyTerps
Maryland football shared an early look at the jerseys its newest alumni will wear in the NFL.
Former Terp Alyssa Thomas had a historic weekend for the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.
25 former Maryland men’s lacrosse players started their respective 2023 Premier Lacrosse League campaigns over the weekend, and a few put together standout performances.
Recent Maryland wrestling graduate King Sandoval finished in third place in his division at the U23 Greco-Roman World Trials.
