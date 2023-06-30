MM 6.30: Three Maryland baseball players take home All-American honors

By Max Schaeffer

Three Maryland baseball players were awarded All-American honors this week.

Junior shortstop Matt Shaw was named to the All-America first team by both Baseball America and D1Baseball, the only Terp to earn a spot on either publication’s first team. Shaw put up an impressive stat line as a junior this season, posting a .341 batting average and a 1.142 OPS. He also earned the 2023 Big Ten Player of the Year award and is widely expected to be a first-round selection in July’s MLB draft.

Junior catcher Luke Shliger and senior third baseman Nick Lorusso were named to the second team by both outlets. The two also turned in massive years offensively, combining for 157 runs batted in and 37 home runs. Lorusso finished the year tied with LSU’s Tommy White for the national lead in RBIs (105), while Shliger led the nation in runs (93).

In other news

Shyanne Sellers and Team USA won the FIBA 3x3 U21 Nations League Asia-Pacific Conference.

Former Maryland men’s soccer player Jacen Russell-Rowe earned his first cap for Canada’s national team.

Rep Maryland ➡️ Rep your country



Jacen Russell-Rowe became the 22nd Terp to earn a full national team cap pic.twitter.com/aCJmmNZfg1 — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) June 29, 2023

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse player Connor Kelly scored four goals for Team USA Wednesday.