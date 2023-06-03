Testudo Talk Podcast: Maryland baseball postseason update (plus some brief basketball and football news)

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, co-hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes recap Maryland baseball’s win over Northeastern in the first game of the Winston-Salem Regional and also hit on the Terps’ looming matchup with top-seeded Wake Forest on Saturday — all while discussing what this postseason run means for the program (00:00-14:38). Then, they briefly touch on some men’s basketball and football news to wrap up the show (14:39-21:34).

On this episode

A discussion about Maryland baseball’s draw in the Winston-Salem Regional, its win over Northeastern on Friday and the Terps’ road ahead

Incoming Maryland men’s basketball freshman DeShawn Harris-Smith was selected to try out for Team USA’s U-19 National Team this summer. What does that mean for him and the program?

Looking at some recent football scheduling news, including a surprising primetime game

