MM 6.29: Maryland women’s lacrosse adds reigning Big Ten Defender of the Year

Maryland women’s lacrosse earned a commitment from reigning 2023 Big Ten Defender of the Year Meghan Ball, she confirmed to Testudo Times.
The news was first reported by Eli Cohen of The Diamondback.
Ball spent the past four seasons with Rutgers, and quickly established herself as one of the best defenders in the conference. She’s been named an All-American by Inside Lacrosse each of the last three seasons and has three first team All-Big Ten selections to her name.
The four-year starter became Rutgers’ all-time leader in caused turnovers (154) and draw controls (308) this past season. Last year, she led the conference in caused turnovers per game (3.53) and ground balls per game (3.00). Ball also set the program record for caused turnovers in a season with 60, topping the record she previously set in 2022 (54).
Ball will look to fill the shoes of former Maryland defender Abby Bosco, who led the Terps in turnovers and ground balls last season.
In other news
Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw, Nick Lorusso and Luke Shliger were named All-Americans by Baseball America.
Part of '— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 28, 2023
Congrats to our 3️⃣ guys named to All-Americans by Baseball America!!
https://t.co/Uo2sQLP6db | #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/88vZJIEGsq
Carson Whittier, the brother of current Terp Zach Whittier and a class of 2024 men’s lacrosse recruit, announced his commitment to Maryland in an Instagram post Wednesday.
Former Terps are showing off their skills at the World Lacrosse Men’s Championship.
MIKE UNLEASHES ONE.— U.S. Men's National Team (@USAMLax) June 29, 2023
From #TwoBomb distance for Ehrhardt and it’s 2-0. pic.twitter.com/rbgx1cTd4J
CK WITH THE BOUNCER. ✅— U.S. Men's National Team (@USAMLax) June 29, 2023
Couple of @TerpsMLax alums connecting on the goals. It’s 7-2. pic.twitter.com/n0kWHPGSD5
A NATURAL HATTY IN 8️⃣3️⃣ SECONDS.— U.S. Men's National Team (@USAMLax) June 29, 2023
Connor Kelly is en fuego. pic.twitter.com/qTZ5aoP9NX
Loading comments...