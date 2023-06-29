MM 6.29: Maryland women’s lacrosse adds reigning Big Ten Defender of the Year

Maryland women’s lacrosse earned a commitment from reigning 2023 Big Ten Defender of the Year Meghan Ball, she confirmed to Testudo Times.

The news was first reported by Eli Cohen of The Diamondback.

Ball spent the past four seasons with Rutgers, and quickly established herself as one of the best defenders in the conference. She’s been named an All-American by Inside Lacrosse each of the last three seasons and has three first team All-Big Ten selections to her name.

The four-year starter became Rutgers’ all-time leader in caused turnovers (154) and draw controls (308) this past season. Last year, she led the conference in caused turnovers per game (3.53) and ground balls per game (3.00). Ball also set the program record for caused turnovers in a season with 60, topping the record she previously set in 2022 (54).

Ball will look to fill the shoes of former Maryland defender Abby Bosco, who led the Terps in turnovers and ground balls last season.

In other news

Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw, Nick Lorusso and Luke Shliger were named All-Americans by Baseball America.

Part of '



Congrats to our 3️⃣ guys named to All-Americans by Baseball America!!



https://t.co/Uo2sQLP6db | #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/88vZJIEGsq — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 28, 2023

Carson Whittier, the brother of current Terp Zach Whittier and a class of 2024 men’s lacrosse recruit, announced his commitment to Maryland in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Former Terps are showing off their skills at the World Lacrosse Men’s Championship.

MIKE UNLEASHES ONE.



From #TwoBomb distance for Ehrhardt and it’s 2-0. pic.twitter.com/rbgx1cTd4J — U.S. Men's National Team (@USAMLax) June 29, 2023

CK WITH THE BOUNCER. ✅



Couple of @TerpsMLax alums connecting on the goals. It’s 7-2. pic.twitter.com/n0kWHPGSD5 — U.S. Men's National Team (@USAMLax) June 29, 2023