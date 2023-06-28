MM 6.28: Maryland football flips three-star cornerback Larry Tarver Jr.

Class of 2024 cornerback Larry Tarver Jr. announced his commitment to Maryland football Tuesday. He was originally committed to Florida International.

The Miami Gardens, Florida native is rated as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. At 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, he was an all-county second team selection this past season with TRU Prep Academy.

Additionally, Tarver Jr. was named to the all-county team for track. He ran 10.84 seconds in the 100-meter and 21.86 seconds in the 200-meter this spring.

After his verbal commitment to FIU in April, he received offers from Maryland, Texas A&M and Louisville, among others. He took an official visit to College Park from June 23-25.

Tarver Jr. became the 12th commit in Maryland’s 2024 class, and the second cornerback (Lakhi Roland).

In other news

Maryland baseball pitcher Kyle McCoy underwent Tommy John surgery and is likely to miss the 2024 season, Emmett Siegel reported.

McCoy was on the All-Big Ten freshman team in 2023. — Emmett Siegel (@EmmettSiegel_) June 27, 2023

Former Terp Alyssa Thomas recently became the WNBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles.

Former Terp Jacen Russell-Rowe made his national team debut for Canada Tuesday. He was, however, credited with an own goal in the team’s 2-2 draw with Guadeloupe.