MM 6.27: Three-star offensive lineman Donovan Thompson commits to Maryland football

Maryland football received a commitment Monday from class of 2024 offensive lineman Donovan Thompson.

Thompson, listed at 6-foot-4 and 302 pounds, is rated as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite. He attends Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia and was named to the Georgia Independent Athletic Association 4A All-Region second team last season.

Thompson received an offer from Maryland on May 8 and took an official visit to College Park this past weekend, announcing his commitment shortly after. He also fielded offers from Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Duke, among others.

He became the fourth offensive lineman in the class of 2024 to commit to head coach Mike Locksley and the Terps.

In other news

Testudo Times is hosting a summer mailbag! Leave your questions in the comments section of this article or send a question to @TestudoTimes on Twitter.

Maryland baseball announced the hiring of John Poss as its recruiting coordinator. Poss was the head coach at Wilson College (Division III).

Another top-tier Terp coming to College Park ⚾



Give @JohnnyPoss21 a proper #DirtyTerps welcome!! — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 26, 2023

117 Maryland athletes earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in the spring.

Congrats to our 117 Terps named as Academic All-Big Ten honorees this spring! https://t.co/vjTjwL835f — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 26, 2023

Maryland track and field announced two signings.

NC ➡️ MD‼️



Welcome Sam and Tanner to the Terp Family! #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/xIvEreCbeh — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) June 26, 2023

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Alyssa Thomas has been a force for the Connecticut Sun this season.

Check out who is at the top of @StateFarm's Top Assists Leaderboard coming out of Week 5 ⬇@athomas_25 headlines the top spot for the second week in a row with a total of 118 assists #StateFarmAssists pic.twitter.com/BSbBxkn3rH — WNBA (@WNBA) June 26, 2023

Several former Maryland men’s lacrosse players continue to produce highlights at the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship.