MM 6.26: Shyanne Sellers and Team USA begin play at FIBA 3x3 U21 Nations League

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
Maryland v South Carolina Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Maryland women’s basketball guard Shyanne Sellers is competing with USA Basketball at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 U21 Nations League in Handan, China, and pool play began for the squad the morning of Friday, June 23.

Team USA went 7-1 over the weekend, sweeping its three games against Japan and two against Chile. The team went 2-1 against China.

Sellers played in five of the team’s first eight games, averaging 4.8 points per contest. The team is currently led in scoring by Villanova’s Lucy Olsen, who has 42 points in eight appearances. Mara Braun, a rising sophomore at Minnesota, is averaging 5.6 points per game, the most on the squad.

Games in the event are played to 21 points with a 10-minute game clock. Made baskets inside the arc count as one point and shots beyond the arc count for two. If neither team reaches the 21-point threshold when time expires, the leading team crowned the winner. Half of Team USA’s first eight games ended with it claiming victory by scoring 21 points.

The Americans have five games remaining in pool play, with the next one scheduled at 5:15 a.m. EDT Tuesday against Chile. The top team from the event will be placed in September’s FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League Final in Mongolia.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball earned a commitment from four-star class of 2024 forward Breanna Williams.

Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes handed out honors to Maryland’s athletic department for the 2022-23 season on the latest episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast.

Former Terp Brionna Jones ruptured her Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the WNBA season.

Maryland baseball received transfer commitments from UNC-Wilmington pitcher Evan Marcinko and Northwestern catcher/infielder Alex Calarco.

A handful of former Maryland men’s lacrosse players are making their presence felt at the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship.

