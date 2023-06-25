Four-star forward Breanna Williams commits to Maryland women’s basketball

Breanna Williams, a 6-foot-2 forward out of Skyview High School (Billings, Montana), announced her commitment to Maryland women’s basketball Sunday afternoon.

Per espnW’s 2024 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings, the four-star recruit is the No. 52 ranked player in the class of 2024. Williams became the third player to join Maryland’s 2024 class, alongside Ava McKennie (No. 97) and Kyndal Walker (No. 30).

Williams was named the 2022-23 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 22.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. She was also tabbed as MaxPreps’ Montana Player of the Year.

Williams, the 2023 Montana Class AA Eastern Division Most Outstanding Offensive Player, was selected to the all-state and all-conference first teams in each of her first three seasons with Skyview. She was also named the 2022 Montana Class AA Tournament MVP as a sophomore, helping power Skyview to its first state championship by averaging 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in the regular season and 18.3 points per game in the state tournament, including a 25-point performance in the title game. This most recent season, her team finished third in the state tournament.

Williams competes on the Under Armour AAU circuit with the Northwest Blazers, with whom she captured the 2022 U-16 national championship.