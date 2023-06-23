Testudo Talk Podcast: The 2022-23 Maryland athletics award show

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes dish out awards for Maryland’s athletic department during the 2022-23 academic year, including player of the year, coach of the year and more.

Listen to the latest episode here:

On this episode

The hosts give out their awards to Maryland’s athletic department for the 2023-24 academic year

The seven categories are: Newcomer of the Year, On-Field Moment of the Year, Off-Field Moment of the Year, Player of the Year, Disappointment of the Year, Team of the Year and Coach of the Year

If you would like to sponsor an episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotalkpod@gmail.com.

You can find hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes on Twitter for more content as well.