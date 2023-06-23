 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 6.23: Maryland women’s basketball’s 2023-24 conference opponents released

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Colin McNamara
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinals - Maryland vs. Iowa

Maryland women’s basketball released its 2023-24 conference opponents Thursday.

The Terps will face Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers both at home and on the road next season. They will play against Iowa, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin only at home, and Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota and Nebraska purely on the road.

Last season, Maryland went 15-3 in conference play, which ranked third in the Big Ten. The Terps were 8-1 at home and 7-2 on the road.

Only four of Maryland’s 13 Big Ten opponents reached the NCAA Tournament last season, including Iowa, who lost in the national championship game to LSU.

Maryland’s full schedule will be announced at a later date.

Maryland broke ground on the Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center Thursday. Emmett Siegel had a story from the ceremony.

Former Terp Abby Meyers scored her first career points in the WNBA.

13 Terps will represent the United States at the 2023 Senior Nexus Championships, a field hockey event that will take place in mid-July.

