MM 6.22: Former Terp Abby Meyers signs with Washington Mystics

Former Maryland women’s basketball guard Abby Meyers signed a hardship contract with the Washington Mystics Tuesday.

Meyers was previously taken No. 11 overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings in April, but was waived by the team ahead of the regular season.

The Potomac, Maryland native played three seasons at Princeton before joining Maryland this past year. In her lone season with the Terps, Meyers averaged 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She was also named to the All-Big Ten second team.

Meyers was a key piece in Maryland’s first Elite Eight appearance since 2015, and now has a chance to play for her hometown team.

“I’m definitely living a dream right now,” Meyers said in an interview with her new team. “Woke up at my own house that I grew up in, you know, and drove down a few blocks to get here.”

The Mystics are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 7-4 record.

In other news

Maryland men’s soccer defender Alex Nitzl and Maryland women’s basketball guard Faith Masonius each earned Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship awards.

Former Maryland women’s basketball forward Alyssa Thomas recorded a triple-double for the Connecticut Sun Tuesday night.

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse midfielder Connor Kelly was named the PLL Player of the Week.