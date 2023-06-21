 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 6.21: Ami Finau selected in XFL Rookie Draft

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By AndrewChodes and Emmett Siegel
Maryland v Rutgers Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Former Maryland defensive lineman Ami Finau was selected in the XFL Rookie Draft by the Arlington Renegades.

Finau was previously invited to New York Giants rookie minicamp in April.

The Hawaiian played three seasons with the Terps, making 28 starts. In 2021 and 2022, he earned All-Big Ten honors. Prior to coming to Maryland, he played junior college football at Independence Community College.

Finau will now look to become the seventh Terp on an active XFL roster for the upcoming season.

The Renegades head into the 2024 season as the defending league champions.

In other news

Former Maryland men’s basketball guard Ian Martinez will transfer to Utah State, it was reported by On3 Sports’ Joe Tipton.

Maryland wide receiver Kai Holloway announced that he has entered the transfer portal. Holloway appeared in one game as a Terp in 2021.

The Washington Mystics signed former Terp Abby Meyers to a hardship contract.

Maryland women’s basketball announced a pair of staff updates. Kaitlynn Fratz will serve as the team’s defensive specialist, while Jessica Imhof will be the director of scouting.

Former Maryland men’s soccer standouts Dayne St. Clair and Jacen Russell-Rowe were included on Canada’s roster for the upcoming Gold Cup.

Former Maryland long-stick midfielder John Geppert was signed by the Premier Lacrosse League’s Atlas Lacrosse Club, reuniting him with college teammate Brett Makar.

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse stars Jesse Bernhardt — now the team’s defensive coordinator — and Michael Ehrhardt were named captains for Team USA before the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship.

Maryland golfer Nicha Kanpai won the TGA-SINGHA Junior Golf Ranking Tournament.

Maryland baseball picked up five transfers, per Taylor Lyons of The Diamondback.

The Lacrosse Network named Maryland goalie Brian Ruppel’s acrobatic three-save sequence against Virginia as its top play of the 2023 season.

