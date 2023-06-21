MM 6.21: Ami Finau selected in XFL Rookie Draft

Former Maryland defensive lineman Ami Finau was selected in the XFL Rookie Draft by the Arlington Renegades.

Finau was previously invited to New York Giants rookie minicamp in April.

The Hawaiian played three seasons with the Terps, making 28 starts. In 2021 and 2022, he earned All-Big Ten honors. Prior to coming to Maryland, he played junior college football at Independence Community College.

Finau will now look to become the seventh Terp on an active XFL roster for the upcoming season.

The Renegades head into the 2024 season as the defending league champions.

In other news

Former Maryland men’s basketball guard Ian Martinez will transfer to Utah State, it was reported by On3 Sports’ Joe Tipton.

Maryland transfer Ian Martinez has committed to Utah State, he tells @On3sports.



Began his career at Utah. Former 4⭐️ recruit. https://t.co/mpW0AHtsb5 pic.twitter.com/kjrnK0Bth8 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 20, 2023

Maryland wide receiver Kai Holloway announced that he has entered the transfer portal. Holloway appeared in one game as a Terp in 2021.

The Washington Mystics signed former Terp Abby Meyers to a hardship contract.

We have signed Abby Meyers to a hardship contract!



Welcome back to the DMV pic.twitter.com/iykIf2rIYo — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) June 20, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball announced a pair of staff updates. Kaitlynn Fratz will serve as the team’s defensive specialist, while Jessica Imhof will be the director of scouting.

Staff Updates‼️



@KaitlynnFratz is our Asst Coach/Defensive Specialist

@coachimhof is our Director of Scouting/Asst Coachhttps://t.co/AolZm8fRGq — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) June 20, 2023

Former Maryland men’s soccer standouts Dayne St. Clair and Jacen Russell-Rowe were included on Canada’s roster for the upcoming Gold Cup.

Oh Canada!



Dayne St. Clair and Jacen Russell-Rowe have been selected for Canada’s Gold Cup roster! pic.twitter.com/8uRvOgunkn — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) June 20, 2023

Former Maryland long-stick midfielder John Geppert was signed by the Premier Lacrosse League’s Atlas Lacrosse Club, reuniting him with college teammate Brett Makar.

We have signed LSM John Geppert to a one year deal via free agency.



Midfielder Stephen Rehfuss has been placed on the Holdout List. pic.twitter.com/P2gH4FoawN — Atlas Lacrosse Club (@PLLAtlas) June 20, 2023

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse stars Jesse Bernhardt — now the team’s defensive coordinator — and Michael Ehrhardt were named captains for Team USA before the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship.

Huge congrats to Jesse Bernhardt and Michael Ehrhardt on being selected @USAMLax team captains ahead of the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship! Proud of you guys! #BeTheBest #ProTerps pic.twitter.com/aqH4b23vdC — Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) June 20, 2023

Maryland golfer Nicha Kanpai won the TGA-SINGHA Junior Golf Ranking Tournament.

Summertime W’s! Congratulations to rising sophomore Nicha Kanpai for winning the TGA-SINGHA Junior Golf Ranking Tournament earlier today! ⛳ #GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/RHrETIGuVu — Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) June 21, 2023

Maryland baseball picked up five transfers, per Taylor Lyons of The Diamondback.

Maryland’s added five more transfers, per a team source:



LHP Trystan Sarcone (Dartmouth)

RHP Logan Koester (GW)

RHP Logan Berrier (Longwood)

RHP Garrett French (Rutgers)

2B Sam Hojnar (Iowa)



Matt Swope has been busy in his first week on the job. — Taylor Lyons (@taylorjlyons) June 21, 2023

The Lacrosse Network named Maryland goalie Brian Ruppel’s acrobatic three-save sequence against Virginia as its top play of the 2023 season.