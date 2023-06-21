MM 6.21: Ami Finau selected in XFL Rookie Draft

Former Maryland defensive lineman Ami Finau was selected in the XFL Rookie Draft by the Arlington Renegades.
Finau was previously invited to New York Giants rookie minicamp in April.
The Hawaiian played three seasons with the Terps, making 28 starts. In 2021 and 2022, he earned All-Big Ten honors. Prior to coming to Maryland, he played junior college football at Independence Community College.
Finau will now look to become the seventh Terp on an active XFL roster for the upcoming season.
The Renegades head into the 2024 season as the defending league champions.
In other news
Former Maryland men’s basketball guard Ian Martinez will transfer to Utah State, it was reported by On3 Sports’ Joe Tipton.
Maryland transfer Ian Martinez has committed to Utah State, he tells @On3sports.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 20, 2023
Began his career at Utah. Former 4⭐️ recruit. https://t.co/mpW0AHtsb5 pic.twitter.com/kjrnK0Bth8
Maryland wide receiver Kai Holloway announced that he has entered the transfer portal. Holloway appeared in one game as a Terp in 2021.
Officially in the transfer portal.— Kai Holloway (@kholloway51) June 20, 2023
Thank you Terp Nation❤️
#AGTG #transferportal #itsnotover pic.twitter.com/MaJ4yAiJKC
The Washington Mystics signed former Terp Abby Meyers to a hardship contract.
We have signed Abby Meyers to a hardship contract!— Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) June 20, 2023
Welcome back to the DMV pic.twitter.com/iykIf2rIYo
Maryland women’s basketball announced a pair of staff updates. Kaitlynn Fratz will serve as the team’s defensive specialist, while Jessica Imhof will be the director of scouting.
Staff Updates‼️— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) June 20, 2023
@KaitlynnFratz is our Asst Coach/Defensive Specialist
@coachimhof is our Director of Scouting/Asst Coachhttps://t.co/AolZm8fRGq
Former Maryland men’s soccer standouts Dayne St. Clair and Jacen Russell-Rowe were included on Canada’s roster for the upcoming Gold Cup.
Oh Canada!— Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) June 20, 2023
Dayne St. Clair and Jacen Russell-Rowe have been selected for Canada’s Gold Cup roster! pic.twitter.com/8uRvOgunkn
Former Maryland long-stick midfielder John Geppert was signed by the Premier Lacrosse League’s Atlas Lacrosse Club, reuniting him with college teammate Brett Makar.
We have signed LSM John Geppert to a one year deal via free agency.— Atlas Lacrosse Club (@PLLAtlas) June 20, 2023
Midfielder Stephen Rehfuss has been placed on the Holdout List. pic.twitter.com/P2gH4FoawN
Former Maryland men’s lacrosse stars Jesse Bernhardt — now the team’s defensive coordinator — and Michael Ehrhardt were named captains for Team USA before the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship.
Huge congrats to Jesse Bernhardt and Michael Ehrhardt on being selected @USAMLax team captains ahead of the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship! Proud of you guys! #BeTheBest #ProTerps pic.twitter.com/aqH4b23vdC— Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) June 20, 2023
Maryland golfer Nicha Kanpai won the TGA-SINGHA Junior Golf Ranking Tournament.
Summertime W’s! Congratulations to rising sophomore Nicha Kanpai for winning the TGA-SINGHA Junior Golf Ranking Tournament earlier today! ⛳ #GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/RHrETIGuVu— Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) June 21, 2023
Maryland baseball picked up five transfers, per Taylor Lyons of The Diamondback.
Maryland’s added five more transfers, per a team source:— Taylor Lyons (@taylorjlyons) June 21, 2023
LHP Trystan Sarcone (Dartmouth)
RHP Logan Koester (GW)
RHP Logan Berrier (Longwood)
RHP Garrett French (Rutgers)
2B Sam Hojnar (Iowa)
Matt Swope has been busy in his first week on the job.
The Lacrosse Network named Maryland goalie Brian Ruppel’s acrobatic three-save sequence against Virginia as its top play of the 2023 season.
And the NCAA Play of the Year goes to...@TerpsMLax goalie BRIAN RUPPEL for his three-save sequence in OT vs. Virginia— TLN (@LacrosseNetwork) June 20, 2023
This moment from March 18th beat out 15 other highlights from the 2023 season to win our Play of the Year bracket in a landslide pic.twitter.com/M6xxGum9fE
