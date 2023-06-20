MM 6.20: Maryland baseball lands two transfers

Maryland baseball added two graduate transfers over the weekend: Denison catcher Charlie Glennon and Catholic University outfielder Ben Nardi.

Glennon spent four years at Denison, during which he managed a .312 batting average, 85 RBIs and 11 home runs. Last season, he hit .345 en route to being named to the All-NCAC first team. With current Maryland catcher Luke Shliger likely leaving for the MLB draft, Glennon should have the opportunity to compete for a starting role.

Nardi left Catholic University as its all-time leader in career home runs at (29). Last season, he hit .372 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs. He was also a 2023 D3baseball.com All-Region 5 second-team selection.

A product of Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland, Nardi played high school baseball with current Terps first baseman Eddie Hacopian and also played with exiting fifth-year outfielder Matt Woods last summer, which helped him make the decision to come to College Park.

“I think watching the success Maryland has had in the past few years was something that definitely impressed me and made me want to be a part of this program. ... After hearing everything they had to say and getting the chance to play for my hometown team it ended up being a no-brainer,” Nardi told Testudo Times.

In other news

Maryland Athletics celebrated Juneteenth on Monday.

Celebrating Juneteenth



Maryland Athletics has compiled information and educational resources to help better understand this day in history and its significance. https://t.co/pmCzvMTnlp — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 19, 2023

A day to reflect and learn



We celebrate Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/2d5lvcYHJF — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 19, 2023

Celebrating freedom, resiliency and joy on this #Juneteenth! pic.twitter.com/LNkuJMAGLj — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) June 19, 2023

Maryland volleyball star Rainelle Jones received the Maryland Advocacy Award.