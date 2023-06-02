MM 6.2: Deshawn Harris-Smith invited to Team USA Under-19 Men’s National Team Training Camp

Maryland men’s basketball incoming freshman DeShawn Harris-Smith was invited to the Team USA’s Under-19 Men’s National Team Training Camp, USA Basketball announced Wednesday.

The camp will begin on June 11 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Harris-Smith is one of 35 athletes competing for spot on the 12-man roster, which will be announced prior to the 2023 FIBA U-19 Men’s World Cup. The tournament is scheduled from June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary.

Harris-Smith is a four-star recruit from Fairfax, Virginia and is listed as a 6-foot-5 small forward, according to ESPN. He received offers from Penn State, Xavier, Villanova and Indiana, but chose to stay in the DMV.

At Paul VI High School, Harris-Smith averaged 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game. This past year, he was named the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year, WCAC Player of the Year, All-MET Player of the Year and a Naismith High School All-American.

In other news

Ben Wolf and Jon Iacovacci previewed the Winston-Salem regional.

Maryland baseball junior shortstop Matt Shaw, junior catcher Luke Shliger and senior third baseman Nick Lorusso were named Collegiate Baseball All-Americans.

Former Maryland women’s lacrosse defender Megan Douty was selected to the New Jersey Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

Seven Terps were named to the 2023-24 U.S. Women’s Field Hockey National Team.