MM 6.19: Maryland football earns three class of 2024 commitments

Three recruits from the class of 2024 committed to Maryland football Sunday: athlete Josiah McLaurin and offensive linemen Michael McMonigle and Michael Hershey.

McLaurin, a 6-foot prospect from Clinton, North Carolina, tallied over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 45 total touchdowns during his high school career. He earned an all-state selection while playing as both a receiver and running back, but is unranked by the 247Sports Composite. He chose Maryland over East Carolina and Virginia Tech.

A few hours later, McMonigle announced his commitment. Per the 247Sports Composite, he is a three-star prospect. He fielded offers from Syracuse and several other Power Five schools, including Iowa State. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman attended William Penn Senior High School in York, Pennsylvania.

Then, 6-foot-5, 255-pound offensive lineman Michael Hershey shared his decision just three days after receiving an offer from Maryland head coach Mike Locksley. Hershey fielded several FCS offers before choosing Maryland. He’s from Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, where he was named a Division 1 All-Star by the York-Adams League as an offensive lineman and a defensive end. Hershey also ranked third in Pennsylvania District III wrestling in the 285-pound weight class.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball guard Chance Stephens suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in a summer workout. The injury is expected to sideline him for an extended period. Emmett Siegel had the story.

Maryland baseball hired James Madison assistant coach Jimmy Jackson as its new pitching coach.

Introducing the newest member of the Terps... Assistant / Pitching Coach ⚾️



Terp Nation give this Maryland native a proper #DirtyTerps welcome!!!



https://t.co/AJRCqnJTOz pic.twitter.com/ZBUvqCVvqT — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 16, 2023

Maryland baseball picked up two transfers: Charlie Glennon and Ben Nardi.

Dension catcher Charlie Glennon is transferring to Maryland baseball, said to be a friend of former pitcher Kenny Lippman, and will compete for the open catcher spot left by Luke Shliger next spring. — Jon Iacovacci (@joniac0) June 17, 2023

Catholic University Outfielder Ben Nardi is transferring to Maryland.



Nardi was former teammates with Eddie Hacopian at Churchill High School(MD). He also tore up D3 baseball, slashing .372/.485/.730 with over a 1.200 OPS. — Jon Iacovacci (@joniac0) June 17, 2023

Maryland softball pitcher Courtney Wyche is returning to Maryland for a fifth year. Wyche was a second-team All-Big Ten selection last season.





Courtney is returning to College Park for her fifth year as she pursues her masters degree! pic.twitter.com/MkFoTCNzz0 — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) June 16, 2023

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Abby Bosco won Maryland’s Founder’s Award, while Kori Edmonson was named the Female Rookie of the Year.

Congrats to Kori Edmondson (@MarylandWLax), winner of the Female Rookie of the Year award! #TerpAwards23 pic.twitter.com/a1Njb7JFeE — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 17, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball’s Shyanne Sellers and Diamond Miller were named the Female Breakthrough Athlete and Female Athlete of the Year, respectively.

Congrats to Shyanne Sellers (@TerpsWBB), winner of the Female Breakthrough Athlete award! #TerpAwards23 pic.twitter.com/CX6IatcBnb — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 17, 2023

Congrats to Diamond Miller (@TerpsWBB), winner of the Female Athlete of the Year! #TerpAwards23 pic.twitter.com/JuimNEXmnp — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 18, 2023

Maryland baseball’s Nick Lorusso was named the Male Athlete of the Year.