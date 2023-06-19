 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 6.19: Maryland football earns three class of 2024 commitments

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Maryland Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Three recruits from the class of 2024 committed to Maryland football Sunday: athlete Josiah McLaurin and offensive linemen Michael McMonigle and Michael Hershey.

McLaurin, a 6-foot prospect from Clinton, North Carolina, tallied over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 45 total touchdowns during his high school career. He earned an all-state selection while playing as both a receiver and running back, but is unranked by the 247Sports Composite. He chose Maryland over East Carolina and Virginia Tech.

A few hours later, McMonigle announced his commitment. Per the 247Sports Composite, he is a three-star prospect. He fielded offers from Syracuse and several other Power Five schools, including Iowa State. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman attended William Penn Senior High School in York, Pennsylvania.

Then, 6-foot-5, 255-pound offensive lineman Michael Hershey shared his decision just three days after receiving an offer from Maryland head coach Mike Locksley. Hershey fielded several FCS offers before choosing Maryland. He’s from Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, where he was named a Division 1 All-Star by the York-Adams League as an offensive lineman and a defensive end. Hershey also ranked third in Pennsylvania District III wrestling in the 285-pound weight class.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball guard Chance Stephens suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in a summer workout. The injury is expected to sideline him for an extended period. Emmett Siegel had the story.

Maryland baseball hired James Madison assistant coach Jimmy Jackson as its new pitching coach.

Maryland baseball picked up two transfers: Charlie Glennon and Ben Nardi.

Maryland softball pitcher Courtney Wyche is returning to Maryland for a fifth year. Wyche was a second-team All-Big Ten selection last season.

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Abby Bosco won Maryland’s Founder’s Award, while Kori Edmonson was named the Female Rookie of the Year.

Maryland women’s basketball’s Shyanne Sellers and Diamond Miller were named the Female Breakthrough Athlete and Female Athlete of the Year, respectively.

Maryland baseball’s Nick Lorusso was named the Male Athlete of the Year.

