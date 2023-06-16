MM 6.16: Maryland field hockey releases 2023 schedule

Maryland field hockey released its 2023 schedule Tuesday.

The Terps will open up the regular season on Aug. 25 at Stanford to begin a west-coast road trip that also features games against California (Aug. 27) and UC Davis (Aug. 28), before taking part in the ACC/Big Ten Cup the following week. In that competition, Maryland will play Duke (Sept. 1) and Boston College (Sept. 3).

After that, Maryland will host the 27th annual Terrapin Invitational, which will see it play Miami (Ohio) and Yale in College Park on Sept. 8 and 10, respectively. Maryland will then conclude its nonconference slate with bouts against Princeton (Sept. 14) and Virginia (Sept. 18), with a game against American providing a brief break from Big Ten play on Oct. 8.

The Terps’ conference schedule features home games against Penn State (Oct. 1), Michigan State (Oct. 6), Iowa (Oct. 20) and Indiana (Oct. 22) and road matchups with Rutgers (Sept. 28), Michigan (Oct. 13), Ohio State (Oct. 15) and Northwestern (Oct. 26).

12 of Maryland’s opponents finished last season ranked in the NFHCA coaches poll, with six finishing in the top 10. In a release from the program, head coach Missy Meharg, who will coach her 36th season with the Terps in 2023, described the schedule as “powerful.”

“This year’s schedule will be consistent with what is expected at Maryland, we thrive on playing the best of the best each year,” Meharg added.

In other news

Matt Swope joined the Testudo Talk Podcast to discuss being named the new head coach of Maryland baseball.

Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw and Nick Lorusso were named NCBWA All-Americans.





Congratulations to Matt Shaw and Nick Lorusso on receiving NCBWA All-American honors!!!



https://t.co/FsPXzxBZgo | #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/BMAHc78cQw — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 15, 2023

Former Terp Alyssa Thomas recorded her 3,000th career point in the WNBA.

With this bucket, @athomas_25 has now scored 3,000 career PTS



S/O to The Engine, continue to do your thing



@PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/pcFltmn0tn — WNBA (@WNBA) June 16, 2023

Maryland track and field athlete Jeff Kline was named Maryland’s Breakthrough Athlete award winner.

Congrats to Jeff Kline (@MarylandTrack), winner of the Male Breakthrough Athlete award! #TerpAwards23 pic.twitter.com/ZGfM2rHZiq — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 15, 2023

Maryland wrestling’s Jaxon Smith was named the school’s Male Rookie of the Year.