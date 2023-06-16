Maryland guard Chance Stephens to miss significant time after suffering knee injury in summer workout

Maryland sophomore guard Chance Stephens suffered a ruptured patellar tendon during a summer workout and underwent surgery, a source confirmed to Testudo Times. Jeff Ermann of InsideMDSports was the first to report the news.

An exact timetable for Stephens’ recovery has not yet been set, but he will miss significant time and potentially the entirety of the 2023-24 season.

Stephens transferred to Maryland from Loyola Marymount this offseason, announcing his intentions to do so on April 8. In his lone season with the Lions, Stephens averaged 17.1 minutes per game and shot 37.4% from three-point range. 131 of his 145 attempted field goals were threes.

After scoring 23 points against Wake Forest on Nov. 20, 2022, Stephens was named West Coast Conference Freshman of the Week.

Coming out of high school in Riverside, California, Stephens was a two-star recruit, originally committing to Rhode Island before then-head coach and now-Maryland assistant David Cox was fired.

Stephens is one of seven newcomers on the Terps’ 2023-24 roster, and one of three transfers. Standing at 6-foot-3 with proven shooting ability, Stephens looked to be a potential off-the-bench shooting threat with upside to turn into a heavier-used asset in future seasons.

Maryland shot 32.8% from three as a team last season, the eighth-best mark in the Big Ten.

With Stephens unavailable, Maryland would have five active scholarship guards on its roster for the 2023-24 season: graduate Jahmir Young, senior Jahari Long, sophomore Noah Batchelor and freshmen DeShawn Harris-Smith and Jahnathan Lamothe.