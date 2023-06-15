Testudo Talk Podcast: An interview with new Maryland baseball coach Matt Swope

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes are joined by new Maryland baseball coach Matt Swope to talk about his recent hiring, his lifelong connection to Maryland and his philosophy moving forward.

Listen to and watch the episode here:

On this episode

Matt Swope joins the show to talk about taking over as head coach of the Maryland baseball program

What has it been like to be named head coach of his alma mater?

What is his philosophy to running the program and capitalizing on recent success?

