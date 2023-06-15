 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 6.15: Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw takes home 2023 Brooks Wallace Award

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Jonathan-Iacovacci
Chris Lyons/Maryland Terrapins

Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw was named the Brooks Wallace Award winner on Wednesday, given to the nation’s top shortstop.

Shaw became the first Maryland and Big Ten player to ever win the award.

He beat out Fairfield graduate student Noah Lucier, Army senior Kevin Dubrule, Florida junior Josh Rivera and Virginia sophomore Griff O’Ferrall.

Former winners of the award include MLB stars Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Alex Bregman.

Shaw played a pivotal role for the Terps this past season, slashing .336/.445/.697 while totaling a 1.142 OPS. He hit 24 home runs en route to a Big Ten Player of the Year selection and was also named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

“Clearly, Matt is a shortstop who separated himself from the field of others in the NCAA and within the Big Ten,” said Tom Quigley, co-chair of the Wallace Award, in a release. “He beams with confidence. I’m hoping his future will be a bright one.”

Shaw is widely expected to be a first-round selection in the 2023 MLB Draft.

In other news

Maryland field hockey released its 2023 schedule.

Maryland women’s soccer promoted Kenie Wright to an assistant coaching role.

Maryland golfer Patricie Mackova was named a third-team All-American by Golfweek.

Maryland tennis will compete at the 2024 ITA Kickoff Weekend on Jan. 26-29, 2024.

Maryland volleyball released its Big Ten slate for the upcoming season.

Matt Swope was formally introduced as Maryland baseball’s next head coach.

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese was named the Maryland Women’s Team Coach of the Year.

Former Maryland football defensive back Deonte Banks won the Charles P. McCormick Award, given to “a senior from the state of Maryland who contributed the most to Terrapin Athletics.”

Maryland wrestler Dom Solis won the Talbot T. Speer Award, an award for “a male student-athlete whose extraordinary commitment and dedication serves as an inspiration to teammates, coaches and fellow student-athletes.”

Former Maryland men’s basketball player Drew Nicholas earned a championship ring with the Denver Nuggets as their director of scouting.

Former Maryland football tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo was named to the Pro Football Focus 2023 All-Breakout Team.

