MM 6.14: Maryland women’s basketball hires Joe Glowacki as director of video

Maryland women’s basketball announced the hiring of Joe Glowacki as its director of video Tuesday.

Glowacki previously served on Maryland’s staff from 2016-2022 as the director of recruiting operations and director of video. Last season, he was an assistant coach at Towson, helping guide the Tigers to a share of the CAA regular-season title.

“I am immensely grateful to be coming home to Maryland,” Glowacki said in a statement. “Being a part of this program was one of the great joys of my life, so I am fortunate to have another opportunity to support such a special team and staff. The future of Maryland women’s basketball is bright and I am lucky to be a part of it.”

Before joining Frese’s staff, Glowacki was a student manager with the Terps before graduating from Maryland in 2016. He was in that position in both 2014 and 2015, when Maryland made back-to-back appearances in the Final Four.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joe back home,” head coach Brenda Frese said. “He is one of the best in the business at his craft. I’m excited to bring back his creativity and passion that he bleeds for Maryland.”

In other news

Matt Swope will be formally introduced as Maryland baseball’s new head coach in a press conference Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Maryland women’s basketball graduate forward Faith Masonius won the James H. Kehoe Award for sportsmanship. Maryland men’s basketball team manager Aidan Brami won the Jack Heise Award.

Former Maryland women’s lacrosse defender Abby Bosco shared what Maryland means to her.

Maryland softball had the best fielding percentage in the Big Ten this past season.